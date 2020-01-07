Notorious pain doctor Eugene Gosy pleads guilty

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Williamsville-based doctor who stood accused of prescribing drugs that led to the deaths of six patients pleaded guilty Tuesday at the beginning of his trial.

Dr. Eugene Gosy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and health care fraud. His sentencing is scheduled for May 21, when he faces between 6 1/2 to 8 years behind bars.

Gosy ran a large pain treatment center in Williamsville for years. At one time, he had more than 10,000 patients.

Prosecutors say that the deaths of his patients stemmed from improperly prescribed narcotics.

Gosy eventually began working for Invision Health, while under supervision. Last month, more than half the charges he faced were dropped.