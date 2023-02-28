NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State trooper had to be taken to ECMC after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle on the Thruway.
The incident happened Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. At the time, the trooper had pulled over to help someone with a disabled vehicle on the westbound side of I-90, between the Pembroke and Depew exits.
The State Police vehicle was parked behind the disabled vehicle on the left shoulder, with emergency lights activated, when a 2007 Toyota struck it from behind.
Police said the driver of the Toyota lost control of the vehicle while “driving too fast for the road conditions.”
The Trooper was seated in the police vehicle at the time of the crash and has since been released from the hospital.
The Toyota driver, 25-year-old Hamburg resident Quinten Simet, was given traffic tickets as a result of the crash. He was not injured.
Latest Posts
- Biden to travel to Selma for Bloody Sunday anniversary
- Nevada Democratic Party chair was convicted on a felony theft charge in the 1990s
- Bald eagle rescued after eating rat poison in Massachusetts
- Worker trapped in grain bin rescued after 5 hours: ‘I was trying to stay calm’
- Trooper injured after vehicle struck on Thruway
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.