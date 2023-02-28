NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State trooper had to be taken to ECMC after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle on the Thruway.

The incident happened Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. At the time, the trooper had pulled over to help someone with a disabled vehicle on the westbound side of I-90, between the Pembroke and Depew exits.

The State Police vehicle was parked behind the disabled vehicle on the left shoulder, with emergency lights activated, when a 2007 Toyota struck it from behind.

Police said the driver of the Toyota lost control of the vehicle while “driving too fast for the road conditions.”

The Trooper was seated in the police vehicle at the time of the crash and has since been released from the hospital.

The Toyota driver, 25-year-old Hamburg resident Quinten Simet, was given traffic tickets as a result of the crash. He was not injured.