The Springville Field and Stream drained this pond to begin a renovation project.

So the club quickly refilled the pond and had it stocked with trout so folks could fish on this first day of trout season.

The club has already started working on what will be a concrete fishing pier here that’s handicapped accessible. Even wounded veterans will be invited to fish here in the Springville Trout Pond.

But for now, people appreciate the chance to throw in a line and take their minds off of a pandemic.