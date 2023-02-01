BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are some changes coming to the hours of availability for two DMVs in the northtowns.

The following changes start this Saturday:

Eastern Hills Mall branch hours:

Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tonawanda branch (Sheridan Plaza) hours:

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.