BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are some changes coming to the hours of availability for two DMVs in the northtowns.

The following changes start this Saturday:

Eastern Hills Mall branch hours:

  • Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tonawanda branch (Sheridan Plaza) hours:

  • Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.