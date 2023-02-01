BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are some changes coming to the hours of availability for two DMVs in the northtowns.
The following changes start this Saturday:
Eastern Hills Mall branch hours:
- Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tonawanda branch (Sheridan Plaza) hours:
- Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.