ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirms to News 4 two inmates at Wende Correctional Facility have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Officials say it’s two of its approximately 43,000 inmates.

“With each confirmed case, DOCCS worked with the Department of Health to identify any potentially exposed individuals in order to provide notifications and to stop the spread of the virus,” the department said.