Two more Erie County residents win full scholarships after getting vaccinated

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Erie County residents were included in the latest list of winners in the “Get A Shot to Make Your Future” campaign.

The campaign gives winning New York teens the opportunity for a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school by getting a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

MORE | New York State’s newest vaccine incentive offers full scholarship for 50 young people

Brian Hoffman and Madison Pennington are among the 10 third-round winners. They are the second and third Erie County residents to win scholarships, overall. The first was Ella Campbell.

MORE | Erie County resident wins full scholarship through NYS vaccination campaign

Additionally, another Monroe County winner was announced — Nicholas Keirstead.

Along with tuition, winners also receive room and board allowances for frees, books, supplies and transportation up to the cost of attendance at a SUNY or CUNY school.

Two more weeks of drawings will take place. To sign up a child between ages 12 and 17, click/tap here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.