Two more Erie County residents win full scholarships after getting vaccinated

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Erie County residents were included in the latest list of winners in the “Get A Shot to Make Your Future” campaign.

The campaign gives winning New York teens the opportunity for a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school by getting a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

MORE | New York State’s newest vaccine incentive offers full scholarship for 50 young people

Brian Hoffman and Madison Pennington are among the 10 third-round winners. They are the second and third Erie County residents to win scholarships, overall. The first was Ella Campbell.

MORE | Erie County resident wins full scholarship through NYS vaccination campaign

Additionally, another Monroe County winner was announced — Nicholas Keirstead.

Along with tuition, winners also receive room and board allowances for frees, books, supplies and transportation up to the cost of attendance at a SUNY or CUNY school.

Two more weeks of drawings will take place. To sign up a child between ages 12 and 17, click/tap here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories