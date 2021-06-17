Two more Erie County residents win full scholarships after getting vaccinated

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Erie County residents were included in the latest list of winners in the “Get A Shot to Make Your Future” campaign.
The campaign gives winning New York teens the opportunity for a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school by getting a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Brian Hoffman and Madison Pennington are among the 10 third-round winners. They are the second and third Erie County residents to win scholarships, overall. The first was Ella Campbell.
Additionally, another Monroe County winner was announced — Nicholas Keirstead.
Along with tuition, winners also receive room and board allowances for frees, books, supplies and transportation up to the cost of attendance at a SUNY or CUNY school.
Two more weeks of drawings will take place. To sign up a child between ages 12 and 17, click/tap here.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.