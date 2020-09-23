Two officers at Wende Correctional Facility attacked last Monday

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, two officers at Wende Correctional Facility were attacked last week during a routine pat frisk for contraband.

Last Monday, at 5 p.m., the 20-year-old inmate suddenly spun around and hit the officer several times in the head and face, officials say.

With the assistance of a second officer, the officer grabbed the inmate in a body hold.

The NYSSCOPBA says OC spray was administered twice to the inmate to no effect, and he broke away from the two officers and ran toward the cell block gate entry.

Another officer confronted him, and the inmate hit that officer in the head and face as he ran through the gate into the cell block corridor. They attempted the OC spray two more times, still to no effect.

NYSSCOPBA officials tell News 4 additional staff grabbed him and took him to the floor where they were about to get him under control and into handcuffs.

The facility medical staff treated the assaulted officers for bruising and abrasions. One of the responding staff suffered minor injuries attempting to subdue the inmate. Both officers and the staff member remained on duty.

Officials say they removed the inmate from the cell block, and he’s serving 20 years for second degree attempted murder in Monroe County.

The inmate faces disciplinary measures. The NYSSCOPBA says officers recovered a six-inch plastic shank, sharpened on one end, during a search of the inmate’s cell.

