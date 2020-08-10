Two people hurt in crash near Beaver Island State Park

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials with Grand Island Fire Company say two people were hurt in a crash near the entrance of Beaver Island State Park.

Crews responded to the scene shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. A car was spotted in the woods near the traffic circle at the entrance of the state park.

Two people were extricated from the car. One was transported via Mercy Flight to Children’s Hospital, and the other person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The New York State Park Police are also assisting in the investigation.