HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were rescued by the US Coast Guard and Air 1 after reports of a vessel in distress on Lake Erie, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the US Coast Guard and Air 1 responded to a “vessel in distress with two people overboard” in the lake off of the Town of Hamburg on Friday.

Upon arrival, Air 1 located the vessel three miles off shore of the windmills. The vessel’s lone occupant, the sheriff’s office says, signaled rescuers toward two people in the water who had drifted approximately 500 yards from the vessel.

The US Coast Guard recovered the two people and brought them to safety with assistance from Air 1.