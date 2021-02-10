Under Biden relief plan, Erie and Niagara counties would get more than $792 million

US President Joe Biden makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on February 5, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Erie and Niagara counties would get a combined $792 million in federal disaster aid.

The plan looks to use $350 billion for state and local governments across the country. 60 percent would be dedicated to states, while the remaining 40 percent would go toward localities.

According to Congressman Brian Higgins, New York is estimated to receive $12.6 billion, while the state’s municipalities are slated to receive an additional $10.6 billion.

“Over the last year, our communities have borne the brunt of costs and duties associated with responding to the pandemic and this work continues today,” said Higgins. “It is the responsibility of the federal government to provide states and regions with disaster relief during times of national emergency. This bill protects the jobs of those working on the front lines, provides necessary resources to maintain essential services and delivers for our communities.”

Here is a breakdown of the funding across Niagara and Erie counties:

Municipality Federal Aid – No Overlap Federal Aid – All Overlap Niagara County $41,000,000 $41,000,000 City of Niagara Falls $55,000,000 $55,000,000 City of North Tonawanda $5,612,122 $6,746,036 City of Lockport $3,775,784 $4,538,671 Town of Cambria $1,064,145 $1,279,153 Town of Hartland $738,748 $888,010 Town of Lewiston $2,922,657 $3,513,172 Town of Lockport $3,709,633 $4,459,154 Town of Newfane $1,724,362 $2,072,765 Town of Niagara $1,479,160 $1,778,020 Town of Pendleton $1,254,653 $1,508,152 Town of Porter $1,209,197 $1,453,512 Town of Royalton $1,387,879 $1,668,296 Town of Somerset $472,666 $568,167 Town of Wheatfield $3,347,835 $4,024,255 Town of Wilson $1,070,058 $1,286,260 Village of Barker $93,868 $112,834 Village of Lewiston $475,438 $571,498 Village of Middleport $324,288 $389,809 Village of Wilson $225,061 $270,534 Village of Youngstown $349,048 $419,573 TOTAL NIAGARA COUNTY $127,236,602 $133,547,871 Erie County $180,000,000 $180,000,000 City of Buffalo $324,000,000 $324,000,000 Town of Amherst $14,000,000 $14,000,000 Town of Cheektowaga $24,000,000 $24,000,000 Town of Hamburg $10,000,000 $10,000,000 Town of Tonawanda $39,000,000 $39,000,000 City of Tonawanda $2,734,367 $3,286,838 City of Lackawanna $3,283,162 $3,946,516 Town of Grand Island $3,934,694 $4,729,688 Town of West Seneca $8,375,130 $10,067,302 Village of Sloan $656,706 $789,392 Village of Depew $2,781,670 $3,343,699 Village of Williamsville $967,321 $1,162,765 Village of Kenmore $2,785,735 $3,348,586 Village of Akron $60,977 $73,298 Town of Alden $1,838,371 $2,209,809 Village of Alden $473,775 $569,499 Village of Angola $389,330 $467,993 Town of Aurora $2,547,555 $3,062,281 Village of Blasdell $490,774 $589,934 Town of Boston $1,488,768 $1,789,570 Town of Brant $379,907 $456,666 Town of Clarence $6,031,387 $7,250,012 Town of Colden $615,870 $740,305 Town of Collins $1,193,306 $1,434,410 Town of Concord $1,565,821 $1,882,191 Village of East Aurora $1,145,078 $1,376,438 Town of Eden $1,409,683 $1,694,505 Town of Elma $2,171,344 $2,610,058 Town of Evans $2,983,265 $3,586,025 Village of Gowanda $478,394 $575,052 Village of Hamburg $1,790,698 $2,152,503 Town of Holland $619,381 $744,525 Town of Lancaster $7,995,408 $9,610,858 Village of Lancaster $1,869,599 $2,247,346 Town of Marilla $995,038 $1,196,082 Town of Newstead $1,606,842 $1,931,500 Town of North Collins $644,326 $774,510 Village of North Collins $221,920 $266,759 Town of Orchard Park $5,458,016 $6,560,793 Village of Orchard Park $580,392 $697,659 Town of Sardinia $514,796 $618,809 Village of Springville $790,671 $950,424 Town of Wales $555,632 $667,896 TOTAL ERIE COUNTY $665,425,109 $680,462,496 Erie & Niagara Counties Combined $792,661,711 $814,010,367

The House of Representatives has indicated plans to vote on this relief package in a couple weeks.