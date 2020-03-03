Breaking News
Undetermined amount of Erie County residents being tested for coronavirus
Multiple Erie County residents being tested for coronavirus

Erie County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says it is testing an undetermined of people in the county for coronavirus.

This comes after at least two people in the state tested positive for the illness. They were identified as a health care worker in New York City and a man living in Westchester County.

Gov. Cuomo says two families who recently returned to Buffalo from Italy are under quarantine in their own homes as they await test results.

The local people being tested for the virus have not been identified. No suspected local cases have been confirmed.

