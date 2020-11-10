Up to $2,500 being offered for information after vehicle is damaged by manure

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a vehicle-related incident in the Town of North Collins.

According to Crime Stoppers, a vehicle was heavily damaged by manure. This occurred during the early morning hours on October 15.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.