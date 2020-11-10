Up to $2,500 being offered for information after vehicle is damaged by manure

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a vehicle-related incident in the Town of North Collins.

According to Crime Stoppers, a vehicle was heavily damaged by manure. This occurred during the early morning hours on October 15.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss