Up to $2,500 being offered for information on man sought by Erie County Sheriff

(WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for David Roberts, and up to $2,500 is being offered for information on him.
According to Crime Stoppers, Roberts is wanted for violation of probation and absconder warrant on the original charge of first-degree robbery.
He stands at 6’03” and weighs 275 lbs.
Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.
