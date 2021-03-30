Up to $2,500 being offered for information on man sought by Erie County Sheriff

(WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for David Roberts, and up to $2,500 is being offered for information on him.

According to Crime Stoppers, Roberts is wanted for violation of probation and absconder warrant on the original charge of first-degree robbery.

He stands at 6’03” and weighs 275 lbs.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.