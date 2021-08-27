Using a fake vaccination card could lead to 7 years behind bars

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fake vaccination card could result in a felony charge, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn warns.

Specifically, using a forged card “with the intent to deceive another of their vaccination status” could result in a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, the DA’s Office says.

If a person is convicted of this crime, they could spend up to seven years in prison.

“If you have a fake vaccine card, you can be prosecuted by my office,” Flynn says. “While I do not want young adults who are attending college to pursue their dreams to become involved in the criminal justice system, it is a crime to present a falsified document. I want students to enjoy their college experience while being safe as COVID-19 still remains a public health concern.”