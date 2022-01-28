Vehicle stolen in Springville later found in Buffalo

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a vehicle was stolen in Springville and found in Buffalo less than an hour later, deputies have made an arrest.
Members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the village on Wednesday night. There, the victim told them their vehicle was missing from the parking lot. The keys were inside.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the vehicle turned up on Broadway. After initiating a traffic stop at the intersection of Rommel Avenue, Buffalo police took the driver, 29-year-old Brianna Duchene, into custody.
Once this occurred, deputies responded to the scene. The Springville woman was charged with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and turned over to Buffalo police to face more charges.
The vehicle has been returned to the owner.
