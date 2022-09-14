We will share live video of Vice President Harris’ arrival on this page. Check back here for updates.

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Vice President of the United States is going to be in western New York on Wednesday.

Kamala Harris’ visit comes exactly four months after the mass shooting in Buffalo that took the lives of 10 people. It will be her second visit to the region since then.

Today, the Vice President’s visit centers around the Inflation Reduction Act. She is scheduled to depart Washington D.C. shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Following her arrival, the White House says Harris will be at the GROW Clean Energy Center at the University at Buffalo (UB), where she will take part in “a clean energy and sustainability tour.” That’s scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

“We are deeply honored to host Vice President Kamala Harris at the University at Buffalo and have the opportunity to showcase the impactful ways that we are harnessing UB’s tripartite mission of research, education and engagement to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change by developing innovative solutions for a sustainable world. From our disciplinary and multidisciplinary scholarship on materials sciences, water systems, greenhouse gases, glacial ice sheets and food systems, to our vanguard academic degree programs in fields including sustainability leadership and materials design, to the significant progress we have made toward achieving carbon neutrality on campus by 2030, UB is a nationally and internationally recognized and ranked higher education leader in sustainability research and practice. As Vice President Harris’ visit to UB coincides with the beginning of our academic year, it will surely generate a great deal of positive energy during an already-exciting time on campus. We look forward to hearing from the vice president about the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to combat the climate crisis and improve American energy security, just as we look forward to supporting the administration’s ambitious climate action goals by continuing to channel our disciplinary expertise into one of the most critical challenges of our time.” University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi

At 2 p.m., Harris will speak on the Inflation Reduction Act at UB’s Center for the Arts. The Vice President’s departure is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.