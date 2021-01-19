Wait continues for more doses of COVID vaccine to arrive in Erie County as frustrations grow among local leaders

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Over the weekend the county executive suddenly had to cancel Erie County Health Department clinics scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday because not enough vaccines were delivered by the state.

Today he said there’s no guarantee that a clinic scheduled for Thursday will happen either.

There is clearly more demand than supply statewide and now that pharmacies are vaccinating a lot of people age 65 and over and it’s slowing down the supply of vaccines available for essential workers.

But Mark Poloncarz says not a single vaccine has been wasted in Erie County and he has assurances that there will at least be enough to get the second shots in the arms of those who had their first shot.

“We have been told repeatedly that we don’t know what you’re going to get in the future for first doses, I cannot change, but you will get second doses numbers based on what you need. And we will hold the state to it,” Poloncarz said.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says, “so remember, appointments are required at all vaccination sites, so I know that all the pharmacies are turning people away, I know that in our facilities when we have vaccine we are going to turn people away if they don’t have appointments, if you do not have an appointment.”