BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mel B, a 5-month-old lab mix, joined Weekend Wake Up! on Saturday. She currently lives with an 80-pound Pitbull and several cats, with whom she gets along. According to 716 Paws, she would be good in a home with other animals or by herself.

Additionally, the 716 Paws “Paws and Pride” event will be taking place Saturday afternoon, from 12 until 3 p.m., at 5660 Clinton St. in Elma. Dogs will be up for adoption, with local vendors present, as well as a photographer to take pictures of people with their dogs. For more information, view the flyer below.

(Courtesy: 716 Paws)

For more info on 716 Paws, click here.