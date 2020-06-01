Walk-up and curbside library services now available at many Erie County locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Walk-up and curbside service has begun at many Erie County libraries.

The library buildings themselves are closed, but items can still be checked out and returned. To see what’s available, check this site.

Once you’ve found what you’re looking for, call the library and they’ll get it for you. The library will then contact you when it’s ready for pickup.

Here are things to remember when picking items up:

You must have your library card or a photo ID with you at the time of pickup;

You must wear a mask or face covering when picking up your materials.

Your account must be in good standing (i.e. fines/fees $10 or less and 15 or fewer

overdue library items).

Currently, libraries are unable to accommodate the transporting of items from one library to another.

Here is the drive-up procedure:

Arrive at the designated date and time. Park in the designated space. Call the library when you arrive. Pop your trunk or have the passenger side window open. Wear a mask or face covering. Present your library card with numbers face up or your photo ID outside your car

window. Staff, using social distancing and health and safety measures, including

but not limited to wearing masks and gloves, will view your identification and

compare to the information attached to your bag of items.

a. Staff will place items in your trunk or car.

Here is the list of participating libraries:

Angola Public Library 34 N. Main St., Angola, 14006 716-549-1271

Main Library at Audubon 350 John J. Audubon Pkwy. Amherst, 14228 716-689-4922

Central Library 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, 14203 716-858-8900 – press option 1

City of Tonawanda Public Library 333 Main St., Tonawanda, 14150 716-693-5043 (begins June 8)

(begins June 8) Clarence Public Library 3 Town Place Clarence, 14031 716-741-2650 (begins June 8)

(begins June 8) Clearfield Branch 770 Hopkins Rd., Williamsville, 14221 716-688-4955

Town of Collins Public Library 2341 Main St., Collins, 14034 716-532-5129

Crane Branch Library 633 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, 14222 716-883-6651

Eden Library 2901 E. Church St., Eden, 14057 716-992-4028

Elma Public Library 1860 Bowen Rd. Elma 14059, 716-652-2719 (begins June 2)

(begins June 2) Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library 1324 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, 14208 716-883-4418

Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd., Grand Island, 14072 716-773-7124

Kenilworth Branch Library 318 Montrose Ave., Tonawanda, 14223 716-834-7657

Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Tonawanda, 14217 716-873-2842

Newstead Public Library 33 Main St., Akron, 14001 716-542-2327

North Collins Public Library 2095 School St., North Collins, 14111 716-337-3211

Orchard Park Public Library S-4570 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, 14127 716-662-9851

The following libraries have open drop-off boxes:

Alden Ewell Free Library

Amherst Public Library

Main Library at Audubon

Clearfield Branch

Eggertsville-Snyder Branch

Williamsville Branch

Angola Public Library

Boston Free Library

Central Library – Washington St. & Ellicott St. drop boxes

Cheektowaga Public Library

Anna Reinstein Memorial Library

Julia Boyer Reinstein Library

Clarence Public Library

Crane Branch Library

Town of Collins Public Library

Hulbert Library of the Town of Concord (Concord Public Library)

Eden Library

Elma Public Library

Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library

Hamburg Public Library

Lake Shore Public Library

Lancaster Public Library

Marilla Free Library

Newstead Public Library

North Collins Public Library

City of Tonawanda Public Library

Kenilworth Branch Library

Kenmore Branch Library

