BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bethany Kloc from the SPCA Serving Erie County says guinea pigs are pretty low-maintenance pets. Monday afternoon, she introduced us to 3-year-old Millie!

“They are gentle, little, sweet souls,” Kloc said on News 4. “Right now, this pig is purring.”

Guinea pigs are social animals, and it’s recommended she be paired with another female. If you’re interested in welcoming Millie into your home, click or tap here.