BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A warehouse partially collapsed after a fire broke out overnight Sunday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Buffalo Fire responded to the scene of a “large warehouse fire” on Walden Avenue and Rapin Place, according to a city spokesperson.

The warehouse, according to officials, was used to store tires.

The fire went into a third alarm and six additional fire engines were called to the scene, according to officials.

As of 11:20 a.m., fire crews were still at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.