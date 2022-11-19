BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The following warming shelters are open, as of Saturday morning:

Evans Center Volunteer Fire Co. (8298 Erie Rd., Angola)

Big Tree Volunteer Fire Co. (4112 Big Tree Road, Hamburg)

Hamburg Senior Center (4540 Southwestern Blvd.)

Cantalician Center (2049 George Urban Blvd., Depew)

The storm that’s been hitting western New York in recent days continues to clog the streets with snow and leave many people without power. While numbers in the southtowns reached past 7,000 on Friday, they were much lower by Saturday morning.

Just over 1,000 outages were reported by NYSEG, as of 6:20 a.m. Most of them are in Orchard Park. Power is expected to be restored by 7 or 8 a.m.

