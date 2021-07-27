Erie County at moderate risk of community transmission of COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County has moved into being at moderate risk for the spread of COVID-19.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Prior to this, the county was at a low risk of COVID-19 transmission.

(Image from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s conference)

Through Monday, there have been 89,862 cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. In the last seven days, there were 351 new cases.

As of Sunday, there were 38 COVID-19 patients in western New York hospitals. 28 of these people were in Erie County hospitals.

(Image from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s conference)

Since April, 190 COVID-related deaths have occurred in Erie County. 182 of those people were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

So far this month, six of the seven people who died as a result of COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated. 18 died in June, and 17 of them weren’t fully vaccinated.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Erie County so far this year is 652, with the average age of the deceased being 77.

