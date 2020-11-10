WATCH: Erie County unveils Phase II of Back to Business grant program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz helped announce the second phase of the Back to Business grant program on Tuesday morning.

Poloncarz was joined by Amherst Chamber of Commerce President and CEO A.J. Baynes, Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Patrick Kaler and Aurora Theatre Owner Lynn Kinsella, as well as representatives of the Erie County Industrial Agency, NFTA and Erie County Business Task Force.

Those who spoke encouraged people to do their holiday shopping at local businesses and support local merchants through the Shop 716 eGift Card Program.

