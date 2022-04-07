ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will deliver his State of the County address from the Bills’ fieldhouse at 4 p.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

Poloncarz is expected to hit on numerous topics in a nearly hour-long message, including the Bills stadium deal, plans for federal Covid relief dollars, plans to improve schools, and programs to help the county get back on its feet in an eventual post-pandemic world, among other items.

HAPPENING NOW: @ErieCountyNY Executive @markpoloncarz announces Back On Track Agenda for students.

• @ECDOH will help schools address health issues.

• A new app for parents with mental health resources for students.

• Library System will not charge late fees. @news4buffalo — Tara Lynch (@thetaralynch) April 7, 2022

