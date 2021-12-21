Erie County COVID cases drop after seeing record numbers

Erie County

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein provided a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

Western New York has finally seen cases drop in recent days after setting new records for positive cases earlier this month. Erie County instituted a mask mandate as a result of the rise in cases.

Last week, Erie County’s COVID-19 numbers declined by 20 percent. It was the second week in a row where there was a decline.

Poloncarz says “that’s good news, but it may not last” when the Omicron variant becomes more present.

