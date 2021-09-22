WATCH: Sheriff’s deputy shows how to properly install a car seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s Child Passenger Safety Week in Erie County.
Wednesday morning on Wake Up, we were joined by Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Simon Biegasiewicz. He discussed the importance of proper car seat installation and gave us a demonstration.
