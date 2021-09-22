WATCH: Sheriff’s deputy shows how to properly install a car seat

(WIVB) - A law firm known for taking on the state's pandemic restrictions is also planning to challenge the vaccine mandate in court.

Corey Hogan from the HoganWillig law firm says he has 700 clients ready to fight the vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.

"It's something that from our perspective we've been involved in this COVID-19 litigation going back to March 2020, but this has been the most significant and most severe in terms of concerns of these clients," Hogan said.