Water main break in Evans may lead to no water or lower pressure for some in Erie County

EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to a significant water main break, Erie County Water Authority customers in the southtowns and other nearby areas could either be without water or be experiencing lower water pressure.

“The ECWA experienced a significant break to a 48-inch transmission main near its Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant in Evans at approximately 10:45a.m. this morning. Customers in Orchard Park and areas south could be without water in the coming hours. Customers in the areas of West Seneca, Lackawanna, and southern Cheektowaga will experience reduced water pressure. ECWA crews are on site, have isolated the break, and are beginning repairs to the transmission main. Updates will be continually provided as details emerge and new information is available.” Erie County Water Authority

The water main break led to the early closure of schools in the Lake Shore district, and the early closure of Windom Elementary School in the Orchard Park Central School District.

It is not clear when repairs will be finished.