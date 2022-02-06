Water main break sends water pouring into the road in Lackawanna and West Seneca

(WIVB) — Two big water main breaks in Erie County sent water pouring into streets in Lackawanna and West Seneca Sunday morning.

The first break happened on Abbott Road in Lackawanna around 8 a.m. Erie County Water Authority crews are working to make repairs to the ‘A 24’ main and clear the road. Some residents experienced low water pressure, the pressure is now restored, according to an ECWA spokesperson.

Abbott Road is closed to local traffic between Martin Road and Ridge Road.

The second break happened around 10 a.m. near 319 Indian Church Road in West Seneca. Nearby neighborhoods were affected by the leak. ECWA crews are still there making repairs. A spokesperson said the things should be wrapped up in “the next few hours.”

News 4 spoke with residents who said they were still without water

The water authority believes both leaks were weather-related.

