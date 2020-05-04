Weekly drive-thru farmer’s market to begin at Graycliff

DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A weekly drive-thru farmers market will start taking place on Old Lake Shore Road in Derby this week.

Vendors at the “Market at Graycliff” will be selling things like soap, food and beverages.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this service to our community during this challenging time, as well as bring business to our Market vendors, all of whom are small local businesses,” says Graycliff’s Director of Operations, Ryan Gravell. “While we are not able to offer any experience related directly to Graycliff, we hope that you enjoy the glimpse of the property from your car window and will come visit when we do open our doors for tours again.”

Since it will follow pandemic regulations, items are pick-up only. Customers can pre-order items, and must pay for them ahead of time.

Purchased items will go directly into buyers’ vehicles, so that drivers or passengers don’t have to get out.

One food truck will be on site each week, and new, weekly menu items will be posted on Graycliff’s Facebook page.

Here are the vendors:

Kwilo’s Farms, Angola, NY (meat, maple)

Seeds from the Earth, Yorkshire, NY (CBD products, jams)

Dark Forest Chocolate, Lancaster, NY (chocolate)

Artsy Garden, Derby, NY (greens, seed plants, sweets, jellies)

Diane’s Sugar Shack Creations, Eden, NY (soap)

Snowy Owl Kombucha/Lakeward Spirits, Buffalo, NY (kombucha, liquor)

Sweet Pea Bakery, Hamburg, NY (baked goods)

Urbanowicz Acres, Evans, NY (eggs, jellies)

What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn, Buffalo, NY (popcorn)

The market will be on Fridays from 3-7 p.m., starting May 8. It takes place in Graycliff’s parking lot (6472 Old Lake Shore Road).

Since Graycliff will not be profiting from this, those who wish to make a donation can do so here. If you’d like to sponsor the event, contact Ryan Gravell at rgravell@graycliffestate.org or (716) 947-9217.

