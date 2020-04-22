Wende Correctional Officers find synthetic marijuana in bell peppers mailed to inmate

1  of  3
ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials tell News 4 officers at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden found synthetic marijuana inside vegetables mailed to an inmate.

On April 13, an officer discovered a green leafy substance inside two bell peppers as they were processing a package mailed to an inmate.

The substance tested positive for synthetic marijuana. Officers say it was 40 grams worth.

According to officials, the package came from Rochester.

The investigation continues, and the drugs were seized as evidence.

