BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a mild winter in Western New York, at least so far. Local snowplow contractors said after last winter’s blizzard, they could use the break. Business owners said they’re not sure how long that will last and are anxiously waiting for winter weather to hit.

“We’re on our toes trying to make sure that we’re ready,” said Jessica Johns, who owns Galluzo & Son’s Lawns and Landscaping.

Johns and her family run a snowplow business in Buffalo. She told News 4, they’ve only powered up the machines five times this season. She said that’s less than normal for this time of year.

“It is so nice and it’s such a change because we’re just not used to it,” Johns said. “Is this how it’s going to be every year? We are getting a lot more rest but at the same time we’re on our toes we just don’t believe it’s not coming.”

Chris Contrino also owns a local landscaping company. He’s relieved by the lack of snow. He said his business lost thousands of dollars during the blizzard last winter.

“We had to rent out equipment for that one to really dig out, everyone was stuck,” he said. “You couldn’t go anywhere.”

He made changes to his policy this season to avoid losing money again.

“We have a 100 inch limit on the season after last year’s blizzard,” he said. “We added that in, we didn’t have that last year. This year it’s pretty much taking it as it comes. If we get a blizzard like that, we’ll handle it.”

Both businesses said there is a concern that if it’s a mild winter they’ll have fewer contracts next year, but it’s still too early to tell.

“There’s always that possibility we’re only three years in business so we haven’t really had that. We’ve retained 80 to 90 percent of our customers so so far we’re doing ok,” Contrino said.

“We are a little nervous about that. Being in Buffalo New York you just never know what the weather is going to be,” Johns said. “I’ve been here my whole life and I’ve never seen a time where we don’t have snow usually if you don’t have it in the beginning, the last 2 months are horrible.”