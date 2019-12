BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Falls man was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in the Town of Concord this past Saturday.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Glenwood and Ross roads at 2:30 p.m.

At the time, one driver was unresponsive while the other was alert.

The one who survived was taken to Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver was identified as 50-year-old John Grudzien.

No charges have been filed as of Monday morning.