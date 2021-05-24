West Herr donates funds to help open Sturgeon Point Marina Boat Launch

DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr Automotive Group is assisting the Town of Evans financially in the funding for the season-opening dredge of Sturgeon Point Marina.

The $162,000 from West Herr is in direct response to the bid that the town board approved last Friday at a special meeting, according to the Town Supervisor’s office.

Officials say Union Concrete will be conducting the dredging, and Supervisor Mary Hosler says launch fees will not increase for both town residents and non-residents.

“I am so appreciative to be working with Scott Bieler and West Herr Automotive Group,” Hosler said. “The opening of the launches will allow our Police Boat to protect the waters and also allow recreational boating, fishing, and charter boat fisherman the opportunity to access Lake Erie and Sturgeon Point as a Regional Asset.”

West Herr’s President and CEO Scott Bieler said, “When we heard there were some challenges to opening this year, we felt this was an opportunity to show our appreciation for Western New Yorkers. While I am not a boat owner myself, I know boating is an extremely popular sport, and this is a high-volume launching area. People have been dealing with a lot during the pandemic, and I hope this will help bring a few smiles to our hard-working community.”

Dredging of the launch area of the marina is expected to begin this week.