WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of West Seneca is removing some of what it’s calling an “excessive number of political signs.”

Political signs have lined Union Road and Legion Parkway during early voting for the past few years.

Town supervisor Gary Dickson said campaigns have always respected each other, until this year.

“This year for some reason there have been a lot more signs and they’ve started to block each other sometimes intentionally sometimes not and we got complaints there were so many signs of one particular candidate that it looked like the town was endorsing him,” Dickson said.

He said signs aren’t even allowed on state right-of-ways like Union, they just allowed campaigns to place signs there anyway.

Now, there are no signs allowed on union. The buildings and grounds department removed them all Tuesday morning.

As for Legion, each campaign is only allowed two signs each.

“Two apiece seemed reasonable, that way it doesn’t seem like favoring one particular candidate and they can still get their names out there.”

The board of elections doesn’t regulate signs but republican elections commissioner Ralph Mohr said they get a lot of complaints regarding signs.

He asks both polling places and campaigns to be respectful.

“Sometimes feuds get into the way between campaigns, sometimes campaigns get overzealous, it’s never proper to go place a sign in a right of way it’s a safety hazard. The municipality, the polling place, is certainly in its right to take down any signs that are placed within the right of ways,” Mohr said.

All signs will be removed from Legion once early voting ends. The community center isn’t a polling place for Primary Day.

