UPDATE:

Sheila Baggott was found safe and was reunited with her family.

ORIGINAL:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police are looking for help finding a woman who was last heard from Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Sheila Baggott, 59, missed an appointment and might be on foot in the area of Potters Road in West Seneca/south Buffalo, police said.

She was described as 5’1″, about 120 lbs. and having blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. Police say “she typically wears a baseball cap, glasses, black leggings, a light blue fleece and short, brown Ugg boots.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 911 or (716) 674-2280.