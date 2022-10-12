UPDATE:
Sheila Baggott was found safe and was reunited with her family.
ORIGINAL:
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police are looking for help finding a woman who was last heard from Tuesday around 4 p.m.
Sheila Baggott, 59, missed an appointment and might be on foot in the area of Potters Road in West Seneca/south Buffalo, police said.
She was described as 5’1″, about 120 lbs. and having blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. Police say “she typically wears a baseball cap, glasses, black leggings, a light blue fleece and short, brown Ugg boots.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 911 or (716) 674-2280.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.