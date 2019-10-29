7 arrested, 1 still on the run after recent car chases in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in West Seneca have made a number of arrests in relation to recent car chases, one of which extended into south Buffalo.

This past Thursday night on Harlem Road, an officer pulled over Gary Cameron, a 48-year-old Buffalo resident.

Cameron was found to be driving with a suspended license. When the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle, police say he drove off with three passengers inside.

While chasing him, police learned that the vehicle Cameron was driving had been stolen from somewhere in Buffalo.

After going through several streets in West Seneca, the chase ended when Cameron crashed at the intersection of Seneca and Stevenson streets in south Buffalo.

Cameron ran away, but his three passengers remained at the scene and were taken into custody.

Steven Cameron, 46; Justin Swack, 43; and Amanda Miller, 35 were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Inside the vehicle, police say they found three crack pipes and several thousand dollars in stolen merchandise.

Because of this, Swack, Miller and Steven Cameron were each charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All three were released on appearance tickets and will be back in court next month.

Gary Cameron remains on the run, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He has been accused of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing, reckless driving and several other charges.

Further charges for all four people are pending.

The following Sunday, West Seneca police were involved in another car chase.

Early in the morning, police acted on tips of possible gang activity at The Vault, a nightclub on Seneca St.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers say someone drove away from the club and committed a number of traffic infractions.

Police tried to pull the driver over, but the vehicle continued moving at a high rate of speed.

Eventually, the chase stopped on Union Rd. near Gardenview Restaurant.

The four people inside the vehicle were detained.

As police investigated the vehicle, they say they found a loaded handgun and a baggie suspected to contain marijuana in it.

According to police, the handgun was stolen from a location in Rochester.

The driver, who was identified as Antwaine Parker, Jr., 26, was given field sobriety tests.

Police charged him with DWI; second, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several other traffic and vehicle-related crimes.

After his arraignment, Parker was held on $100,000 bail.

Parker’s passengers — Sydney Johnson, 26; Maurice Cheatom, 25; and Tarrin Hall, 31, all face charges for criminal weapon possession and unlawful marijuana possession.

Cheatom was held on $50,000 bail, while Johnson and Hall were released following arraignment.