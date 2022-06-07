WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students from Windermere Boulevard Elementary School in Amherst paid a visit to the SPCA Serving Erie County on Monday.

There, the students displayed their art skills through posters promoting dog adoption and encouraging people to stop inadvertently supporting puppy mills. Some businesses who sell dogs rely on those.

“They learned how to write from the point of view of somebody else. They all wrote from an animal’s point of view,” third grade teacher Amy McMahon said. “And we’ve been working all year on becoming community activists and learning that even though they’re children, they can make a huge change in their community.”

While there, students got to meet some of the animals as they toured the barn and main facility.