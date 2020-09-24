Baby begins breathing again as responding West Seneca officers arrive at scene

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police officers responded to a report of a baby that wasn’t breathing, but when they arrived at the scene, the baby began to breathe again.

West Seneca police say the baby started breathing “just as officers arrived.”

“Last night, an infant was reported to be not breathing, and when that goes over the radio, everything else happening on a shift just stops,” police wrote on Facebook.

