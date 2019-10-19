Bank robbery in West Seneca under investigation

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police have released a surveillance photo of the person believed to have robbed the M&T Bank branch on Slade Avenue around noon on Saturday.

Police said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and then left with cash. Police also said no weapon was displayed.

Police said the suspect was last seen traveling toward Potter Road, and put on a dark hooded sweatshirt after leaving the bank property.

Police said the suspect is 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall and provided the photo. =