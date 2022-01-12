Bills Mafia charcuterie board launches ‘pandemic project’ into a business success

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – At first, Suzanne Cross started making charcuterie boards for just her friends and family. Now, Bills Mafia is lining up to get their own.

It started as a hobby at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but quickly grew into a new career. Eventually leaving her job as a veterinary technician in November, Cross opened up the A Board Above brick and mortar in West Seneca.

“I’ve always loved to cook and entertain,” said Cross. “I started working out of other certified kitchens, and then it just became too big. So it got to the point where we found this great little space, and we couldn’t give it up.”

It’s not your typical football spread, but Cross thinks that’s why people are drawn to her business- so much so that they sell out of boards regularly. The ‘Let’s Go Buffalo’ charcuterie board could be another reason for their popularity, even gaining attention from some well-known Bills players.

“My first was with Krystin and Cole Beasley and from there the word just kind of spread around the team,” said Cross. “That’s been wonderful.”

They say if you choose a job you love, you’ll never have to work a day in your life. That seems to ring true for Cross and her new business.

“We have food in the family, we’re a big Italian family,” Cross laughed. “But when I look back at where I’ve been it all makes sense now.”

