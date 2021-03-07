Buffalo’s Pink Boots Society celebrates International Collaboration Brew Day

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)– On Sunday members of the Pink Boots Society, an organization focused on women in the beverage industry, got together for International Collaboration Brew Day.

Women working and studying in Western New York’s craft beverage industry brewed a new IPA at Rusty Nickel brewing in West Seneca.

Pink Boots Society Chapter Leader Amy Klein says one of the goals is to help educate women to give them better knowledge on how to strive in the industry.

She says it’s also great for fundraising and awareness.

“People get together on or around national women’s day and brew a beer, bunch of different beers, same Hops blend. And the beer, once it’s sold a portion, goes back to Pink Boots.” Amy Klein, Founder, Buffalo Chapter Pink Boots Society

National women’s day is tomorrow.