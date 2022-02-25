WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A car careened into the Buffalo River on Wednesday morning as drivers braced for slick, slushy roads during their commute.

The incident took place on Clinton Street at Borden Road. Thankfully, the driver was not harmed.

Earlier in the day, one person at the scene said “That’s not going anywhere.” But before the afternoon came around, the car had been removed.

West Seneca police are urging drivers to take their time and leave enough room for the others around them.

(West Seneca Police Department)