WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police officers, who are known for documenting some of their more unusual cases on social media, rescued a cat on Monday morning.

This particular animal was stuck in the engine bay of a Honda Accord. According to police, it “inexplicably hitched a ride from Cheektowaga.”

Never ones to leave humor aside, police commented “With current gas prices, we can’t say we blame him.”

While the feline was still stuck, an officer tried to lure him out by making mouth noises, but the cat was unphased.

After adding some animal handling gloves to avoid injuries from biting, police were eventually able to get the cat out.

“Success. He still has 8 lives left. Going to tell our kids this was Homeward Bound 3,” they wrote on Twitter.

For now, police are calling him “Scruffles” as they work to bring him back to his home in Cheektowaga.

“We’re just going to go ahead and call it Animal Week at WSPD,” they wrote.

(West Seneca Police Department)