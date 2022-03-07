WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police officers, who are known for documenting some of their more unusual cases on social media, rescued a cat on Monday morning.
This particular animal was stuck in the engine bay of a Honda Accord. According to police, it “inexplicably hitched a ride from Cheektowaga.”
Never ones to leave humor aside, police commented “With current gas prices, we can’t say we blame him.”
While the feline was still stuck, an officer tried to lure him out by making mouth noises, but the cat was unphased.
After adding some animal handling gloves to avoid injuries from biting, police were eventually able to get the cat out.
“Success. He still has 8 lives left. Going to tell our kids this was Homeward Bound 3,” they wrote on Twitter.
For now, police are calling him “Scruffles” as they work to bring him back to his home in Cheektowaga.
“We’re just going to go ahead and call it Animal Week at WSPD,” they wrote.
MORE | See the full Twitter thread by the West Seneca Police Department here.
Latest Posts
- Restaurant takes poutine off menu because it sounds like Putin
- NY is 9th most-expensive state for gas
- Top 10 consumer fraud complaints from New Yorkers to Attorney General Letitia James and how to avoid them
- Three Stories Coffee Co. brings jobs and opportunities to Broadway- Fillmore neighborhood
- Cat rescued from car after riding in engine bay to West Seneca
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.