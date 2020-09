WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire in West Seneca shut down a stretch of Clinton St. on Monday morning.

The fire at 4422 Clinton St. resulted in the road being closed from Borden Rd. to Bosse Ln. around 5:30 a.m.

It reopened almost two hours later.

At this time, it’s not clear what caused the fire.

