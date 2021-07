WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Seneca Police Department tweeted out a video of one of their officers putting his police academy pigeon training to good use.

Officer Greenan responded to a call about a hurt pigeon, and was able to take care of it until a wildlife rescue came to get the bird.

Related Content Relief is on the way as FCC mandates crackdown on annoying ‘robocalls’

As you can see above, the two had a bit of a moment together.

Fresh off field training, Officer Greenan is already putting his police academy pigeon training to good use. Responding to a call of an injured pigeon, he was able to take care of it for a short time until he had a wildlife rehabilitator come pick it up. pic.twitter.com/2eFRpl0lXC — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) June 29, 2021

MORE | Bryant & Stratton College gives back with summer book giveaway