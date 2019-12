WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old from West Seneca faces hate crime charges after police said he defaced a bathroom with racially and culturally inflammatory graffiti, including a swastika.

Police are not releasing his name, but say the vandalism happened inside the men’s room at the West Seneca Community Center on Union Road. Police said it happened four times.

When asked for comment, Town Supervisor Sheila Meegan said that, “It’s unfortunate someone so young has such hatred.”