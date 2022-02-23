WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are battling a blaze at Buffalo’s Best Catering on Ridge Road in West Seneca.

Ridge Road is closed in both directions west of I-90 and Route 219, according to West Seneca Police. Both westbound exits of the 219 at Ridge Road are also closed.

News 4 crews are on the scene and working to learn more information.

COURTESY: West Seneca Police Department

COURTESY: West Seneca Police Department

COURTESY: West Seneca Police Department

This is a developing story, check back for updates.