WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Happening tonight, plans to get rid of the West Seneca town pool are continuing to move forward after the vote in May to tear it down. Now, community advocates are taking a stand with hopes of changing the minds of town board members.

The town’s public pool has been closed for the 2022 season and will likely stay closed unless town board members vote not to move forward with the demolition bid. West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson cites limited use, expensive renovations, the yearly cost to keep the pool functional, and the national lifeguard shortage as reasons for the permanent closure.

“We are at the mercy of lifeguards. If one lifeguard is out, because of staffing issues, we’re closed,” said Dickson. “If they have to go home early, or if there’s lightning, nobody is there.”

Monday night, ‘West Seneca Swims’ is trying to convince the board not to move forward with the demolition bid. To protest, community activists are asking people to show up at the gate of the town pool at 5 p.m. wearing funeral attire.

“We’ll get together, we’ll talk about the pool, and then we’ll do a procession at 5:40 p.m. across the street to the West Seneca Community Center to attend the town board meeting and make our statement very clear during the public comment moment,” said West Seneca Swims member Courtney Frances Fallon.

Frances Fallon is encouraging those interested to make their voices heard. The vote is scheduled at 6 p.m. at the West Seneca Community Center. Five town board members will vote to decide the fate of the pool.

Supervisor Dickson says a survey will be coming out eventually to determine what will replace the pool if the demolition continues as planned.

