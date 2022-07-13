WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy will have to undergo emergency surgery after being injured during the pursuit of a suspect.

While members of the Sheriff’s Office were investigating in the area of Orchard Park Road in West Seneca, they say they saw Jose Santiago, 50, involved in a drug transaction. This was Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They say Santiago then got into a parked vehicle and tried to flee. At one point, they say he struck a Sheriff’s Office vehicle, damaging both vehicles.

At some point during the pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office says “the defendant recklessly caused a catastrophic injury to an arresting deputy’s left leg.”

After eventually continuing on foot, they say he got rid of a kilogram of cocaine before being apprehended by deputies. Santiago was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in West Seneca.