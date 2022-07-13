WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy will have to undergo emergency surgery after being injured during the pursuit of a suspect.
While members of the Sheriff’s Office were investigating in the area of Orchard Park Road in West Seneca, they say they saw Jose Santiago, 50, involved in a drug transaction. This was Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
They say Santiago then got into a parked vehicle and tried to flee. At one point, they say he struck a Sheriff’s Office vehicle, damaging both vehicles.
At some point during the pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office says “the defendant recklessly caused a catastrophic injury to an arresting deputy’s left leg.”
After eventually continuing on foot, they say he got rid of a kilogram of cocaine before being apprehended by deputies. Santiago was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment in West Seneca.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.